Joseph "Tom" Middleton Jr.
Joseph "Tom" Middleton, Jr.

Salisbury - Joseph Thomas Middleton Jr. ("Tom"), age 66 passed away at Tidal Health Regional Hospital on October 16, 2020 due to heart failure.

Tom was born December 31, 1953 in Salisbury, Maryland. He worked at AT&T 23 years in New York, New Jersey, and Florida until retiring in 2005. He returned to Salisbury after he retired. Tom was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church where he was active in the Bethesda Methodist Men, The Kindred and Senior Singles. He also was keenly involved with the monthly soup lunches that were delivered to those in need. Tom was dearly loved by his family. He spent many years tenderly caring for his parents. He adopted many other ladies and drove them to lunches, concerts, and church events. Tom was kind, concerned and endearing. Tom brought joy to his nephews with each visit and phone call and always went out of his way to pay special attention to the grandchildren of his friends.

Survivors include his brother Mark D Middleton (Kimberly Middleton), nephews Alex Joseph Middleton and William Thomas Middleton all who reside in Houston, Texas. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Thomas Middleton Sr. and Nancy Duffy Middleton of Salisbury.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM graveside at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Maryland for immediate family and a small group of his close friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church he was so proud of, Bethesda United Methodist Church, 406 N Division St, Salisbury, MD 21801, in Tom's honor. www.hollowayfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
