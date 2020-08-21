Joseph Paul Boyko
Salisbury - Joseph Paul Boyko, 69, of Salisbury, passed away August 20, 2020. Born on February 2, 1951 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katie Boyko. He is survived by his sister Jo Lee Hall and her husband A.B.; several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlotte Ellis, brother Jerry Boyko. Joe enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was employed by Chesapeake Ship Building for several years. No formal ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Share condolences at www.hollowayfh.com
.