Joseph Paul Boyko
Joseph Paul Boyko

Salisbury - Joseph Paul Boyko, 69, of Salisbury, passed away August 20, 2020. Born on February 2, 1951 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katie Boyko. He is survived by his sister Jo Lee Hall and her husband A.B.; several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlotte Ellis, brother Jerry Boyko. Joe enjoyed fishing in his spare time. He was employed by Chesapeake Ship Building for several years. No formal ceremonies are scheduled at this time. Share condolences at www.hollowayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
