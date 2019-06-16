|
Joseph "Joe" S. "Pop" Duchinski
Salisbury - Joseph "Joe" S. Duchinski, 69, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Med Star Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. Born in West Conshohocken, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Sarah Duchinski.
Joe managed NAPA Auto parts for 18 years and was a PBE Specialist with NAPA. A United States Marine Veteran Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 64 in Salisbury. He was a member of the Crossroad Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Raphia Duchinski; four children, Richard Allen (Eva May), Holly Theresa (Paul), Vincent Paul (Jennifer), and Victoria Elizabeth; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Gerald "Jerry" (Phyllis); sisters, Patricia and Maryanne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, John and Leon; and sister, Louise.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Rev, John Kalfayan will officiate. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Donations may be made in memory of Joe to Crossroads Church of God, PO Box 119, Fruitland, MD 21826.
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019