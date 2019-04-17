|
Joseph Salafia
Ocean Pines - Joseph A. Salafia, 81 of Ocean Pines, Maryland and formally of Towson, Maryland passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in Baltimore, Maryland the son of the late Joseph George Salafia and Marie Corletta Walker Salafia. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland and an Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Eileen E. Salafia, her daughter Pauline E. Cox and husband Michael John Cox; his son Michael Anthony Salafia and his wife Angela. He was preceded in death by his daughter Michelle Renee Salafia.
He was grandfather to Tyler Michael Cox and Nickolas Anthony Salafia. He is survived by his brother William Ronald Salafia and his wife Krystyna and their sons Jan and Sean and his nieces Robin and Sherry Salafia.
Although retired, Joseph was very active in many organizations. Most significantly, he was the finance officer for the American Legion Post 166. Additionally, he was actively involved in the American Legion Riders, Optimist Club, Ocean City Power Squadron, 19th Hole Golf Group, Romeos Breakfast Club, Sons of Italy Lodge #2474, Elks Club Lodge #2645, and Knights of Columbus.
He will be remembered for his willingness to help others especially veterans, neighbors, friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Viewing will be held at Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4-6PM and again on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10-11AM. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday following the viewing. A celebration of life will be determined at later date. Joseph had a desire to help the less fortunate especially veterans. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Support The Troops" at the American Legion Post 166 at PO Box 63 Ocean City, MD 21843-0063. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 17, 2019