Joseph Shane Hill
Salisbury - Joseph Shane Hill, 24 of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born on July 12, 1995 in Salisbury, a son of Wyatt and Lisa Hill of Salisbury.
Joey was a 2013 graduate of James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a special love for his motorcycle brother and sisters. He also had a love of tattoos, and got his first one at the age of 14. Joey had made his career driving a tractor trailer, a job he truly enjoyed. His hobbies included karate, in which he received a black belt, and hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mackenzie Ryan Hill; daughters, Chloe and Maci Hill; brother, Robby Hill and his wife Jessica; sister, Stacey White and her husband Matthew; nieces and nephews, Dylyn Aydelotte, Robby Hill, Jr., Kaylyn White and Ruby Hill; father and mother-in-law, Christopher and Wendy Reeves; brothers-in-law, Jarrett and Parker Reeves; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Mardela Memorial Cemetery in Mardela Springs, Maryland.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 21, 2019