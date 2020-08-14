1/1
Joseph Wayne Humphrey
1955 - 2020
Joseph Wayne Humphrey

Salisbury - Joseph Wayne Humphrey, lovingly known as Wayne, 65, of Salisbury, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born on January 8, 1955 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late William David Humphrey and the late Mildred Joyce Shackelford Humphrey.

Wayne was a long distance truck driver with Perdue for over 22 years and was a member of the "Million Mile Club", having driven 1.7 million miles, accident free.

Wayne is survived by two step sons, Arnold Bobby Hooks, Jr. (Natalie) and Billy Allen Hooks all of Salisbury, MD; three grandchildren and many extended family members including nieces, nephews and in-laws.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Carol June Shobe Hooks Humphrey.

Following his wishes, all services will be private. Interment will take be in the First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
