Josephine Fosque

Parksley - Josephine S. Fosque, 79, of Parksley, departed this life on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Modest Town, Virginia, Josephine was the daughter of the late Goldie Finney and Clara and Avery Fleming. In 1959, Josephine married the love of her life, the late Warren T. Fosque, Sr. She worked for Holly Farms Poultry, later renamed Tyson Foods, for over twenty-five years. Upon retiring, Josephine decided to babysit her grandchildren and other children in the community.

A funeral service was held at St. John's U.M. Church, Mappsville, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Interment was in the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville.

Josephine leaves to cherish her precious memories: three children, Annette Rogers, Warren Fosque, Jr., and Veronica Fosque; three sisters, Flora Bundick, Rose Fletcher, and Eyvonne Spence; three brothers, Avery Fleming, Victor Mason and George Mason; five sisters-in-law; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her loving dog, Chico Fosque,; and a host of nieces nephews, cousins, relatives and special friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019
