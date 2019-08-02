|
Josephus W. Adkins
Parsonsburg - Josephus W. Adkins, 78, beloved to family and friends, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Joe was born in Salisbury on June 21, 1941 to the late Fred B. and Ruby E. Adkins and was the youngest of 4 children. Joe grew up on the family farm in Parsonsburg. As a young carpenter, after his long days working, he then spent every evening and weekend building his own home next to the farm. Although modest about his work, Joe had a long career as a talented and respected carpenter. He finished his career building custom homes with his brother and nephew at Fred B Adkins & Sons. His custom work and kitchen cabinetry can be found in hundreds of homes all around the Eastern Shore.
When he was not working or farming, Joe loved to go for a drive. He spent many weekends getting lost with his wife Joan. They drove across the United States four times going as far west as California and covering over 30,000 miles in total. No matter where they were headed, you could be sure that a meal at Cracker Barrel was always on the agenda. Whenever possible, Joe loved to go driving out on the beach in Assateague or the Outer Banks. He was known to stop and surf fish or perhaps just rest his eyes for a while.
Joe is remembered for being kind, generous, quick with a witty response and a great storyteller. Younger family members loved spending time with him on the farm riding the tractor, gathering eggs, baling hay, picking corn and taking watermelons and cantaloupes to market. He & Joan could be found in their regular booth at Daytons almost every Saturday and Sunday morning promptly at 6:30 am.
Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joan Adkins, his daughters CarlaJo Weyandt (Peter) and Jolene Adkins (Ed), step-sons Bill Davenport and Tom Davenport (Anna), and grandchildren Heather, Gretchen, Gabe, Hillary, Kelly & Amanda. He is also survived by his older brother Fred, as well as many nieces and nephews who lovingly call him Uncle Ceph. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Polly and Gwen.
A time to celebrate Joe's life and visit with the family will be held on Saturday August 3rd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the Fellowship Hall of Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Dr. Salisbury. There will be a special time to share memories and stories from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 33030 Old Ocean City Rd, Parsonsburg, MD 21849.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019