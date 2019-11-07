|
|
Joshua William Long III
Selbyville - Joshua William Long, III, age 32, of Selbyville died Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of Joshua W. Long II and Marjorie E. (Dennis) Mountzalia.
Josh had worked for Meiklejohn & Son Masonry and was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville.
He is survived by his parents, Joshua and Deanna Long of Selbyville and Marjorie and James Mountzalia of Easton; his children, Payton V. Long and Joshua W. Long IV both of Selbyville; three brothers, Jordan D. Long and wife Amber, Jeremy W. Long, Justin M. Long all of Selbyville; a sister, Joslyn M. Long of Selbyville; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Dennis of Bishopville; a niece, Joelle Long; a nephew, Tanner Sevier; three step-brothers, Greg Mountzalia, Nicholas Mountzalia, and Jason Mountzalia.
A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 11 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor Dennis Milner officiating. Friends may call from 10am to 12pm. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the college trust funds separately for Payton V. Long (Acct: 0384) and Joshua W. Long IV (Acct: 0376) at any PNC Bank.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019