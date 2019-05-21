|
Josiah Henry Bethards
Laurel - Josiah Henry Bethards, age 98, of Laurel, Delaware passed away on May 16, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford.
Mr. Bethards is the son of the late Fred and Iona Bethards. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. After serving in the military, he began his career with Townsends Poultry as an outgrow manager, where he retired. While residing in Laurel, he was elected and served as Mayor, and was a member of Laurel Lions Club. Josiah enjoyed golfing, traveling, and faithfully walking his dogs in the Broadcreek area every day.
Mr. Bethards is survived by his son, Robert E. Bethards and his wife Dr. Deborah Bethards of Hersey, Pennsylvania; his daughter Cathy Taylor and husband Barry of Adria, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor, Jonathan Taylor, Emily, Josiah Bethards. He is also survived by four great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Madelyn Bethards in 2009.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956. A funeral service will be held at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 600 S. Central Ave., Laurel, Delaware 19956 on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Pastor John Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Berlin, MD.
Contributions can be made in Mr. Bethards memory to; Wicomico County Humane Society: HSWC 5130 Citation Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, Delaware
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019