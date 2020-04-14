|
|
Joy Fay Tyler
Salisbury - Joy Fay Tyler, 89, of Salisbury died on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury. Born in Crisfield, MD she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Mildred Virginia Helsby.
Mrs. Tyler played Bridge and was a member of a Bridge Club. She studied and played the piano. Her children remember her having a beautiful singing voice.
Mrs. Tyler worked on the salesfloor at Hess Apparel. She was employed for Dresser Wayne and later the M.C. Horsey Company of Salisbury, a financial statistical charting business, making charts. Early in her time at Salisbury University, she worked for the Instructional Resources Department and the Nursing Department. Afterwards Mrs. Tyler moved to the Admissions Department obtaining the classification as Administrative Assistant. After 20 years of service with Salisbury University she retired.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She volunteered doing office work there after her retirement.
Mrs. Tyler is survived by her devoted children, Greg C. and Gary S. Tyler of Salisbury and a nephew Jay Nelson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Calvin Tyler; a sister, Dolores Nelson and a brother Harry E. Helsby, Jr.
A private service will take place.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020