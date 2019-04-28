Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Phippin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy L. Phippin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joy L. Phippin Obituary
Joy L. Phippin

Salisbury - Joy Leigh Matthews Phippin, 69, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 peacefully after a long illness. Born in Girdletree, she was the daughter of the late William Samuel and Virginia Leigh Jones Matthews.

She was a retired receptionist having worked in the medical field. Joy graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1968.

Joy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles W. Phippin; her daughter, Stephanie L. Vetra (Dale); Granddaughters, Jaime D. Vetra (Zack), Whitney L. Vetra (Scott); great-granddaughter, Cecelia Lynn; sisters in law, Marylin Pish and Teresa Mumford (Rick); brothers in law, Melvin Phippin, Brent Phippin (Carol), and several nieces and nephews.

At the family's request all services will private.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.HollowayFH.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now