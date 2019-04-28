|
Joy L. Phippin
Salisbury - Joy Leigh Matthews Phippin, 69, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 peacefully after a long illness. Born in Girdletree, she was the daughter of the late William Samuel and Virginia Leigh Jones Matthews.
She was a retired receptionist having worked in the medical field. Joy graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1968.
Joy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Charles W. Phippin; her daughter, Stephanie L. Vetra (Dale); Granddaughters, Jaime D. Vetra (Zack), Whitney L. Vetra (Scott); great-granddaughter, Cecelia Lynn; sisters in law, Marylin Pish and Teresa Mumford (Rick); brothers in law, Melvin Phippin, Brent Phippin (Carol), and several nieces and nephews.
At the family's request all services will private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.HollowayFH.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019