Joyce Ann Barnes
Salisbury - Joyce Ann Barnes, 74, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born June 2, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Norris George Barnes, Sr. and Filomenia Rana Barnes.
Joyce was a resident of Dove Pointe. She enjoyed being with her friends there, listening to music, watching movies on TV, doing word search puzzles, going out to eat and going to church with her family.
She enjoyed sharing her Dove Pointe group home with house counselors Gwen and Jona, as well as her friends Mary and Debbie.
She is survived by brother, Norris G. Barnes, Jr. and his wife Jane. She is also survived by nephews, Jonathan Barnes, Greenbush, VA and Jason Barnes, Beverly Hills, CA; cousins, Jack Barnes and wife Andrea, Ocean Pines and Kerford Payne, Salisbury, as well as several aunts, and numerous cousins. Joyce is also survived by her extended family Laura and Joe Baxter of Laurel and Heidi and Chip Galloway of Delmar and their children.
A private graveside service was held at Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock, VA.
A special thanks to Donald Hackett and all of Dove Pointe for the excellent care and love given to Joyce over the past 20 years.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dove Pointe, PO Box 1610, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, 27765 Nanticoke Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020