Joyce Ann Vance
Salisbury - Joyce Ann Vance, 78, of Salisbury passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Wango, MD she was the daughter of the late Benjamin "Jason" Morris and Ruth Morris.
Joyce worked for 23 years at Gant Shirt Factory and more recently at Peninsula Regional Medical Center as a daycare provider. She enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy Vance, Sr.; four children, Cheryl Rantz and her husband Jeff, Roy "Allen" Vance, Jr. and his wife Patti, Robert Vance and his wife Margaret, and Charles Vance and his wife Nicole; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas Morris and his wife Mary; two sisters, Frances Gross and her husband Roger and Ruth E. Morris; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy E. Birch.
The family would like to thank The Oncology Unit and ICU at PRMC for all the care and compassion shown to Joyce and her family during her treatment.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 12pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Springhill Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Joyce to PRMC Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute, 100 E Carroll St. Salisbury, MD 21801 or a .
Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019