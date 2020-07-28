Joyce Anne Conner Taylor
Salisbury - Joyce Anne Conner Taylor, 57 years old, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and lived in Salisbury, Maryland. She earned a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Masters of Education. She was a teacher for 27 years, most recently at Northwestern Elementary School as a Reading Intervention Specialist. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Tom Taylor, and her two children Thomas Taylor and Rachel Taylor, her parents Ernie and Jackie Conner, and her siblings Mike Conner, Jacyne Fransisco, Mark Conner, Marjorie Guldan, Jim Conner, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was an avid reader and lover of books, as well as being the most dedicated and passionate teacher. She always went the extra mile to make an impression with her students. She had fond memories of being a 'military brat' and traveling around the world in her youth with her parents and siblings. She is incredibly well loved by all of her family and friends, and to say she will be missed is an understatement. Her students remember her always saying, "No one rises to low expectations," which was something she represented in both her career and life. She was an incredible woman who, although she was taken too soon, will continue to be loved, cherished, and remembered by all.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be limited to family only but will be livestreamed on the Holloway Funeral Home Facebook page. Please leave condolences for the family at www.HollowayFH.com
.