Joyce F. Elsey
July 14, 1965 - February 12, 2020
Joyce Elsey (54) passed away at Manokin Nursing Home in Princess Anne, MD peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born July 14, 1965 in Salisbury, MD to David and Mildred Williams, Sr. She graduated from Bennett high school in 1985. She also graduated with two Associate degrees.
She is survived by her parents, Mildred & David Williams, Sr. of Salisbury; daughter, Danita Carroll (Dean, Jr.); son, Walter Elsey Jr.; siblings, David Williams, Jr. (Allisa), Charles Williams (Andrea), Patricia Williams & Sheila Williams; two grandsons, Dylan & Drew Carroll and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020