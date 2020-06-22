Joyce L. Crosell
Joyce L. Crosell

Salisbury - Joyce L. Crosell, 65, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A private memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
