Joyce L. Crosell
Salisbury - Joyce L. Crosell, 65, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A private memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.