Parsonsburg - Joyce Madeleen Jackson, 91 of Parsonsburg passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Carol Navarre, on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.



Joyce was born at home in Taylorville, MD on May 25, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ralph W. Smith, Sr. and Mary Sweden Smith. Joyce spent her early years of marriage working at the Pacific shirt factory inSalisbury, then as a homemaker raising her seven children.



Joyce was an excellent cook and could make the best slick dumplings you could ever want to eat. She enjoyed crabbing, doing word search puzzles, watching the Young and the Restless and enjoying the simple things of life. Joyce is survived by her children, Richard Jackson (Joanne) of Eden, Carol Navarre of Salisbury, Kay Butler (Walt) of Salisbury, Joyce Moats and Fiancee, Mark Cooper of Delmar; Son-in-law, Boyde Walker of Fruitland and Daughter-in-law Sandra Jackson and Fiancee, Rex Willing of Delmar. Nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, George L. Jackson who passed in 1971; her siblings, Katherine Jarvis, Marvin Smith, Phyllis Larkin, Ralph Smith, Jr., and Doris Evans; her children, Elizabeth Walker, Edward Jackson, and David Jackson; a son-in-law, George Navarre.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Parsonsburg at 12:00. The Reverend Barry Groh will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.



Due to restriction with COVID-19, please use social distancing.



Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Joyce to Coastal Hospice, 2604 Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.









