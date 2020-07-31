Joyce Nesbitt Elswick



SALISBURY - Joyce Nesbitt Elswick, 76, of Salisbury went to live with Jesus on Friday, July 10, 2020.



Born in Salisbury, MD on August 2, 1943 of the late George Clarence and Elizabeth Bailey Nesbitt. Joyce graduated from Delmar High School in 1962. She retired from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in 2017 after she served 49 years of service.



Joyce is survived by her husband Roger Elswick, step-daughter Robin Ness (Bill), grandchildren Christopher and Gracie Elswick, sisters Carol Nesbitt (Wayne Tyler) and Ann Lecates as well as many nieces and nephews. During her lifetime she enjoyed cooking, traveling with Roger and anything to do with her grandchildren. Joyce loved to be around children and tried to be at all of their activities. She especially loved watching them at their Summer Fun rodeos on Friday nights and ringing her cowbell when they were on the field. Joyce was a long-time member of Salisbury Baptist Temple. She loved to be involved with activities of developmentally disabled adults at the Holly Center and Special Friends through the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Joyce's memberships included the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Ladies of the Moose.



Not only did Joyce give of herself helping others during her life, but continued to give upon her passing. She donated her body to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Shrieves Sr (Bobby), her son Robert Shrieves Jr (Pee Wee), half-brother George Nesbitt Jr, half-sisters Doris King, Katherine Bowden and Lorene House.



A celebration of life will be held on August 15th at 11am at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury, MD with visitation one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed from the church. Officiating will be Pastor Carl Leto and Pastor Oren Perdue. Interment will be private at a later date.



Donations in her memory can be made to Summer Fun at Salisbury Baptist Temple, 6413 Hobbs Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Special Friends, 109 Heartwood Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.









