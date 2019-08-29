|
|
Joyce O. Toner-Travers
Salisbury - Joyce O. Toner-Travers, 79, of Salisbury and formerly of Newark, DE beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed peacefully at Lakeside Assisted Living on August 27, 2019.
Daughter of the late Alois Obermaier and Mary Rose Wolfe Obermaier born in Brooklyn, NY, after which she worked as an administrative assistant to the head of the School of Physics at Cornell University. A few years after moving to Delaware, Joyce worked as an Administrative Assistant to the head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Delaware Technical Community College at the Stanton, DE campus. While there she established and ran the Secretarial Cooperative Program for many years. She completed her Bachelors degree at the University of Delaware in Human Services and a Master's Degree in Education. She taught Social Sciences classes for many years both as an adjunct and full-time instructor. She retired after 27 years of service with the college.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Major Travers; their four children, Kristin Snover (Bob) of Newark, DE, Scott Toner (Jaime) of Salisbury, MD, Stacey Travers (John Purdie) of Phoenix, AZ, and Trina Tuufuli (Dan) of Goodyear, AZ; ten grandchildren, Kody Snover, Zachary Snover, Laura Toner, Mallory Snover, Sara Toner, Abigail Tuufuli, Mary Toner, Luke Toner, Dorothy Jane Purdie, and Georgina Purdie. She is also survived by her sister Anita Lyles of Marietta, GA and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11am at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the care Joyce received from the staff of Lakeside Assisted Living and Coastal Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Joyce to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019