Joyce Silvia Murphy
Salisbury - Joyce Silvia Murphy went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 30, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake with her loving family holding her hands.
Joyce was born on July 28, 1937 in Princess Anne, MD, the daughter of Robert A. and Alice Gibbons Silvia. She graduated from Washington High School in 1955.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester L. Murphy and her brother, A. Preston Silvia, her aunt, Anne Gibbons of Princess Anne and her brother-in-law, Darryl Murphy of Ohio.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Hoffman and wife Joy, and Bruce Hoffman and wife Lisa, all of Salisbury. Also, her half-brother, Charles Pusey of Baltimore, step-daughter Christa Lindsey of Oklahoma and step-son Frank Murphy of Indiana. She also leaves several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A special place in her heart belongs to her granddaughter, Caroline Hoffman.
She also leaves her cousins, Charlie Silvia and his wife, Shirley, Jackie Eberts and her husband, Greg, Dr. Charles B. Silvia, Jr. and wife, Pam and sister-in-law Jan Silvia, all of Salisbury.
Joyce always felt her greatest accomplishments in life were her children.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Cemetery in Princess Anne, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or the , 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 3, 2019