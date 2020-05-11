|
Juanita Dykes Culver
SALISBURY - Juanita Dykes Culver, of Salisbury, went to Heaven on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born on July 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Bessie Dykes and sister Gladys Davis. Forever young at heart, she did not share her age.
She graduated from Mardela High in 1950 and attended Salisbury State Teacher's College. She worked at Shore Bootery, Jimmy Snow Accounting, and the Cotton Patch. She was an excellent cook with many hobbies including bridge, mahjong, flower arranging, reading, fishing, traveling, and playing "Words with Friends".
She was an active member of the Union United Methodist Church and earlier in her life she volunteered with the hospital's Junior Board, Coastal Hospice, and Redmen's Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Merrill Gordy Culver; four children: Kathy Schmitt Roche, Philip Culver, Gail Culver Hall, and Kenny Culver. She has 4 grandchildren: Sally Falk, Amanda Shah, Patrick Roche, Brice Hall, Braden Culver, and Serg Culver; 2 great grandchildren: Ilina and Kavya Shah. She also has many well-loved nieces, nephews, and special friends.
A private memorial will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice.
Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020