Juanita Tull Sacks
Pocomoke City - Juanita Tull Sacks, 81, of Pocomoke City, died peacefully at Coastal Hospice at the Lake on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born on July 19, 1938 in Pocomoke City, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Reuben William Tull and the late Drucilla Hattie Tull.
Juanita graduated from Pocomoke High School, met the love her life, Robert Thomas Sacks and they were married on June 21, 1957. She became a devoted homemaker and she and her husband devoted themselves to raising their three children, serving the church and were always willing to graciously help others.
She is survived by two daughters, Annette Sacks Aydelotte and her husband Brooks of Pocomoke City, MD, Ruth Sacks of Pocomoke City, MD; one son, Robert Sacks and his wife Sandra of New Church, VA; nine grandchildren, Ryan Aydelotte (Lura), Tyler Aydelotte (Nikki), Hannah Brady (Caleb), Brittany Brunner (Danny), Ira Sacks (Stacey), Hunter Sacks (Ublester), Ethan Sacks, Matthew Reed and Selena Reed; six great grandchildren, Abel Strader, Nicholas Aydelotte, Kainan Brady, Alyssa Aydelotte, Elizabeth Brunner and Ella Sacks; several nieces and nephews and multiple in-laws.
In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert T. Sacks; one brother Ira Emory Tull and one sister Ruby Drucilla Mason.
A public viewing, following current Covid 19 mandated limitations, will be held at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM. A private family funeral service (due to the current Covid 19 limitations) will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Pittsville United Methodist Church, Holland Road, Miona VA. Rev. Maury Enright and Rev. Harriet Ennis will officiate. Interment will follow in Nelson's Cemetery in New Church, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsville United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Upshur Taylor, 4550 Holland Road, Miona, VA.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A.. 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollawayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.