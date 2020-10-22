Juanita Webster Adams
Wenona - Juanita Webster Adams, 90, of Wenona, Maryland, died October 20, 2020 in Crisfield following a short illness. She was the daughter of Leon and Julia Webster; wife of Rev. Charles Lindbergh Adams for 70 years; and mother of Irene Brownlee (David) of Raleigh, NC; Mary Clark of Chincoteague, VA; Carol Smith (Doug) of South Glens Falls, NY; and Crystal Willing (Steve) of Marion Station, MD. Her grandchildren are Kayde Brownlee; Jay Cannon, Joshua, and Julie Clark; Shannell Smith; and Kyle, Luke (Lucy), and Kayla Willing. Her great-grandchildren are Tyler Brownlee and Lukas Robbins. Juanita's parents, husband, and eight siblings preceded her in death. She is survived by a sister, Alverda Hoffman and sister-in-law, Janice Webster Webb, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The words of Simeon in Luke's Gospel express the family's gratitude and blessing: "Lord, now let your servant depart in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation." Mrs. Adams was a faithful servant of God as wife, mother, sister, and tireless partner in her husband's congregations. These included Wesleyan congregations in Mardela Springs, MD; Oxford, MD; Bingen, PA; Washington, PA; Shippensburg, PA; Milton, DE; Rochester, PA; Glens Falls, NY; and Julian, PA. She organized and taught Sunday School classes, led the choir, headed the mission ministries, visited the sick, and served God through her abundant hospitality. She was a beloved presence in all of these congregations.
Following retirement to Wenona, Mrs. Adams served in ministry capacities in the Wenona churches of Faith Independent and St. Paul's UMC, leading bible studies, visiting the sick, and organizing a vital annual Women's Retreat supported by area churches. She served on several VA Eastern Shore Emmaus Community teams. Even in the nursing home, she continued an in-depth study of the Bible, providing helpful resources for her granddaughter, Kayla.
A private graveside family funeral service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Wenona, MD. Donations in Mrs. Adams' memory can be made to Faith Independent Church (9031 Deal Island Road, Wenona, MD, 21821); St. Paul's UMC (P.O. Box 54, Wenona, MD, 21821); and Christ Fellowship Bible Church (5910 Crisfield Hwy., Marion Station, MD, 21838).
