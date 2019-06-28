Judith "Judy" Albrecht-Bunting



Pocomoke City - Judith Ann "Judy" Albrecht-Bunting, 59, of Pocomoke City, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from her Pocomoke City home, while we are sure she was in prayer with her Father in Heaven. Born on November 17, 1959 in Pigeon, MI, she was a daughter of the late Duane and Carolyn Swartz Albrecht.



She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School and began her college studies at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA, earning her Bachelor's degree. She continued her education at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, earning her Master's Degree in Social Work.



Judy worked as a social worker, was a marvelous mother, a wonderful wife, and a part time waitress at Ruby Tuesday's for 12 years. When her health permitted, she went on daily personal prayer walks in the evening for decades, throughout her neighborhood in Pocomoke City, witnessing and being a loving presence to everyone she encountered. Judy, along with her husband, opened their home to many people through the years who needed help along the way. She has been a member of Holly Grove Mennonite Church since 1985, serving as a Deacon and on the hospitality committee and also taught in the Children's Church.



Judy is survived by her devoted husband, of almost 37 years, Marvin N. Bunting; two sons, Levi D. Bunting, Micah R. Bunting and his wife Amanda; one daughter, Abigail Bunting and her boyfriend, Adrian Roman all of Pocomoke City, MD; two grandchildren Kylee and Lilli Bunting also of Pocomoke City, MD; two brothers, Frank Albrecht and his wife Elizabeth Soto and Chuck Albrecht and his wife Nancy, all of Lancaster, PA; and one sister, Linda Albrecht and her partner Denise Rindhage of Spring, TX.



Family and friends will gather at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM and on Saturday, June 29 from 11 to 12 Noon at the Holy Grove Mennonite Church, 7333 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD, where the Celebration of Life Service will begin at Noon with Rev. James Wengerd officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Grove Mennonite Cemetery in Westover, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holly Grove Mennonite Church, 7333 Mennonite Church Road, Westover, MD 21871.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 28, 2019