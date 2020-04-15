Services
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Judith H. Schaub


1941 - 2020
Sykesville - Judith H. Schaub (nee, Hastings) 78, of Sykesville, MD passed away on April 13, 2020 at her home. Born May 28, 1941 in Lewes, DE, and grew up in Ocean City, MD before moving across the bay. She was the daughter of the late Grover and Evelyn (Dennis) Hastings. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Schaub; sister, Janice McTernan of Pittsville, MD; brother, James Hastings and his wife of NC and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. Arrangements by ELINE FUNERAL HOME - Hampstead. To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
