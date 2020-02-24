|
|
Judith Layton Krabill
Pocomoke - Judith Layton Krabill, 71, of here passed away February 21, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Born on June 21, 1948, she was the daughter of Pearl Layton of Pocomoke, and the late James A. Layton. She is survived by husband William B. Krabill, also of Pocomoke, and children Kyle A. Krabill and wife Jae of Pocomoke, and Jonna D. Hitch and husband Michael of Salisbury. She is also survived by brother James D. (Choppy) Layton and wife Linda of Pocomoke.
She was a life-long resident of Pocomoke, first operating a dog grooming business, then raising Paint Horses jointly with husband Bill. The loves of her life were caring for her family, her animals, and their small farm near Pocomoke. In addition in later years she and husband Bill enjoyed the hobby of ballroom dance, attending many dance functions in the area. Judy and Bill would have been married 44 years in April.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 1pm at the Pocomoke Community Center. We plan on a program at 1pm, followed with food and refreshments. Friends of the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company, 1410 Market Street, Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020