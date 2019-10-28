|
|
Judith Marie Andrews
Salisbury - Judith Marie Andrews, age 70, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and Friend, passed away at her home on Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 5, 1949 in Washington, D.C., to the late Charles N. Black III and Mary Jane (Shellhorn) Black. Judi graduated from DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland. Throughout her years she pursued a lifetime of serving others as an active member of the Salisbury Headquarters Ladies Auxiliary, and previously the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bladensburg Fire Department, the Fruitland Fire Department as well as serving as a Chief Election Judge in Wicomico County for many years. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and Judi always found more joy in giving than receiving and this was exemplified through her participation with Operation We Care, Santa's Angels, and Secret Santa. Judi truly enjoyed serving her community.
Judi had an adventurous spirit and upon her 50th birthday she quit her jobs, went sky-diving, and then went back to college to complete her nursing degree. She started her nursing career at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury where she worked in various departments over the years. Most recently she worked as a school nurse, first at Wicomico Middle School then at the Choices Academy where she quickly fell in love with "her kids" who she loved seeing every day. Family was important to her, and included the Fire Department, the Military, and her Work Families. Birthdays for Judi's family were always made special by her thoughtful texts and picture montages she sent every year.
Judi had many hobbies, but none as important as supporting her grandchildren. She rarely missed a dance recital, sport event, school concert, wrestling match, or whatever activity they were involved with. She loved participating in Park Quests, Munzee events, Geocaching, and traveling with her family. She also enjoyed day trips and Florida sunrises. Judi was an avid Star Wars and Harry Potter fan, a wonderful singer, and loved her birds, bunnies and, horseback riding. Judi was full of life, love, and grace, that will live on through her family.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Patrick Andrews and children, Ian, Victor, Tyler, Jared and Erian; Kathryn Elizabeth Kellam and children, Kaitlyn, Isabella and Rosaleigh; and Shannon Leigh Trego and husband Bill and children, Jessica, Ian, Alexandria and Will, a great grandchild, Artemis and one on the way, many nieces, nephews and cousins, sister-in-laws Carole A. Black and Roma E. Wright, an uncle Bill Shellhorn and wife Gail, and two of her closest friends, Gina "Mabel" McGriff and Shirley Ahalt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles N. Black IV.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 and also on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to Salisbury Headquarters Ladies Auxiliary, 325 Cypress Street, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019