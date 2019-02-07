|
Judith Noble Beals
Salisbury - Judith Noble Beals of Salisbury passed away on February 4, 2019 at Coastal Hospice, after a lengthy illness.
Judy was born on May 4, 1942, the second child of the late Arthur G. and Rosalyn Muir Noble of Monie, Maryland. She graduated from Washington High School in 1960 and began a 35 year career in the banking field. She was a valued employee of the Bank of Somerset, Truckers and Savings Bank, Equitable Trust, Maryland National and retired from the Bank of America. After her retirement, she worked part time at the Moose Lodge until her health began to fail.
She is survived by two sons, Steven R. Carey, his wife, Vicki, and Richard David Beals, Jr., all of Salisbury, a grandson Steven J. Carey, granddaughter Shelby M. Carey, and four step grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by a brother, Ronnie Noble (Charlotte) of Tyaskin, a sister, Bonnie Elliott (Wayne) of Willards, several nieces and nephews, and her long-time companion Ronnie Price. Her parents predeceased her as well as a brother, Richard D. Noble Sr.
Judy was a kind, loving person, a wonderful mother, mom mom, sister and friend. She loved music, singing with her brothers and sister and dancing. Special times were had on trips to Lancaster with her family. She leaves behind fond memories for those who knew and loved her.
All are invited to a celebration of Judy's life on Saturday, February 9 at the Moose Lodge #654 on Snow Hill Road, starting at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Sonny Benton will be the speaker. A luncheon and time of remembrance will follow.
Judy has donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.
Judy never forgot her roots and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peters UMC, c/o Vicki Laird, 28179 Venton Road, Princess Anne Maryland 21853 or to a .
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019