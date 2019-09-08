Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Pocomoke City, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Pocomoke City, MD
Judy Tarr Howard


1942 - 2019
Judy Tarr Howard Obituary
Judy Tarr Howard

Pocomoke City - Judy Tarr Howard, 76, a lifelong resident Pocomoke City, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland following a short illness. Born on December 1, 1942 in Salisbury, MD, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mae Chapman Tarr. Her husband, Orland E. Howard, Jr. passed away in September 2016.

Following graduation from Pocomoke High School in 1960, she started working for Duncan Bros. in Pocomoke City before moving on to NASA Wallops. She served as the church secretary for Bethany-Salem United Methodist Church for over 25 years and served as the organist at Bethany for 52 years.

She was an active member of the Pocomoke Garden Club and the United Methodist Women at Bethany United Methodist Church.

She will also be remembered for her avid genealogy research, gardening, butterflies and humming birds.

Judy is survived by one daughter, Tanya Fisher (Randy) Lewis of Pocomoke City, MD; one son, Jeffrey Dean (Stephanie) Howard of Eden, MD; one sister, Jacqueline Fowler of Salisbury, MD; three granddaughters, Brittany Lewis, Jessica Lewis, Sommer Howard; one grandson, Jake Howard; one step daughter, Pamela Howard Massey of Berlin, MD; one step son, Michael E. (Norma) Howard of Pocomoke City, MD; two nieces, Stephanie (Patty) Fowler and Kristen Fowler and many extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Glenn Fisher.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Pastor Tonya McClain will officiate. Interment will follow in Salem Methodist Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019
