Julia Anne Legates
Ohio - Julia Anne Legates, age 79, died at her residence in Ohio on July 31, 2020.
Born September 4, 1941 in Eden, Maryland to the late Charles McGee and Elsie Marshall, she lived in Salisbury, Maryland and worked as a bookkeeper for several companies including Delmarva Power, Cavanaugh Motors, and Torrey Toyota until retiring from Lower Shore Enterprises in 2005. In 2010, she and her husbandmoved to Powell, Ohio to be near their grandchildren.
Survivors include sons Keith Legates (Teresa) and Kevin Legates (Katherine), five grandchildren (Christina, John, Becky, Ava, and James) and six great grandchildren. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Arthur Legates, and by her siblings Charles, Dorothy, Constance, June, Virginia, Rueben, and John.
Julia worked hard in all she did and always set high expectations for success. Nothing motivated her more than to be told she couldn't. While living in Salisbury, she regularly attended services at Trinity United Methodist church. She enjoyed gardening and reading.
Services will be held at 11am on Monday August 10, 2020 at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland. The family will receive friends and relatives one hour before the service. Burial at Wicomico Memorial Park, 721 Snow Hill Road will immediately follow services.
The family asks that contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
be considered.