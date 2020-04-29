|
Julia Bailey Birckhead
BOWIE - Julia Bailey Birckhead, 88 of Bowie, MD (formerly of Wetipquin) departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 12 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9 am to 12 pm. The Service of Celebration is private and will be streamed live. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memory Gardens near Hebron.
Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020