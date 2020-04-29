Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Calling hours
Monday, May 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 4, 2020
12:00 PM
streamed live
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Birckhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Bailey Birckhead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Bailey Birckhead Obituary
Julia Bailey Birckhead

BOWIE - Julia Bailey Birckhead, 88 of Bowie, MD (formerly of Wetipquin) departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD.

A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 12 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 9 am to 12 pm. The Service of Celebration is private and will be streamed live. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memory Gardens near Hebron.

Send condolences to www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -