June Elizabeth Mohr
Chincoteague Island - June Elizabeth Mohr, beloved wife, mother and grandmother died on July 17, 2019 at the age of 89. June was born in 1930 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas Cluderay and Helen Walton Cluderay. In 1960, she moved to Oklahoma where she resided for the next 37 years with her husband, Jack L. Mohr and four daughters. In 1997, June and Jack retired to Chincoteague Island, Virginia.
June always enjoyed working with children. She was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader and 4-H Club leader. A fierce advocate for her children, the focus of her life was their success and happiness. While residing in Oklahoma, she was active in the American Quarter Horse Association. She spent 14 years as the Rogers County Quarter Horse Association secretary/treasurer.
A lifelong passion was creating art. While in Oklahoma, June attended Rogers State College and Rose College where she studied painting and drawing. June experimented with many different media, including oils, acrylic and watercolor. She was a member of the Eastern Shore Art League, Virginia. In her later years, she derived many hours of happiness by painting and drawing with her buddies in a private art group.
After relocating to Chincoteague, June became an avid gardener with a special love of roses. She enjoyed continual changes with her flower beds, experimenting with different varieties. June was active in the Pokomoke River Garden Club, Maryland where she served as president. She enjoyed membership in the Bay County Rose society.
A descendant of Joseph Grafton (Salem, MA 1635), she was a member of the Colonial Dames 17th Century and served two terms as Eastern Shore Chapter president. She was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. June was fascinated with genealogy. In addition to local research, she and Jack enjoyed trips to England to trace family lineage.
June was an active participant in Chincoteague Island activities. She enjoyed supporting numerous causes over the years and was a volunteer at the library. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Jenkin Bridge, VA.
June was preceded in death by her husband Jack and sister Helen O'Meara, she is survived by four daughters: Kathleen Tressler of Souderton, PA; Constance Cherrix of Perkasie, PA; Wendy Hauser (Edmond) of Parker, CO and Stephanie Lowery (Michael) of Claremore, OK. She was a loving grandmother to Shannon Walker (Ryan), Chincoteague Island, VA as well as 8 additional grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Please join us in a celebration of June's life on October 2nd, 2:00 PM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Jenkin Bridge, VA. Interment will be later in the week at Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019