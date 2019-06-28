|
June G. Griffith
Ocean City - June Griffith Fisher, age 94, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born on Dorchester Street in Ocean City, she was the daughter of the late H. Rafe and Reba Murray Griffith. She was preceded in death by her husband John T. "Jack" Fisher, and son Jimmy Fisher. Surviving is her daughter Jacquie and her husband Bill of Berlin. She was an adored grandmother to three granddaughters Kristin Lewis, (Stephen) Heather Hand and fiancé Steve Whitelock, Whitney Howell (Bryan) and three great-grandsons, Jackson Howell, Matthew Howell, and Turner Lewis.
June was a true Ocean City native and a pioneer in the nightclub and restaurant industry. She welcomed and cherished the many patrons the frequented the Hideaway and the Jackspot Lounges. After selling the Jackspot, and retiring in 1982, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and challenging herself with her daily crossword puzzles.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1st at 11:00 AM, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call from 10:30-11:00 AM. Pastor Bryan Pugner will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park near Berlin. A donation in her memory may be made to: St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1705 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842, or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21801, or the , 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 28, 2019