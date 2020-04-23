|
June L. Drehmer
Salisbury - June L. Drehmer, 89, of Salisbury, passed on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born on October 13, 1930 in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joel Lewis and the late Florence Lewis. She was the wife of Rev. Richard Earl Drehmer.
June held her master's degree in Music Education and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She taught many students during her many years as a music teacher. June was also devout in her Christian faith, being a part of numerous churches over the years with her husband and family. She also enjoyed camping with her family, reading while Richard painted, and travel, especially throughout the United States and England.
June is survived by her husband, Rev. Richard Earl Drehmer; four sons, Earl Richard Drehmer, Timothy Joel Drehmer, Robert Dale Drehmer, Daniel Stephen Drehmer; daughter, Carrie Alice Bella; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her son, Dennis James Drehmer.
Services officiated by Rev. Dr. William Warren will be webcasted live via Facebook on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm from Holloway Funeral Home. The webcast may be found on June's online obituary at www.HollowayFH.com or www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH/Live. Interment will take place following at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020