June Riggin Wharton
Crisfield - June Riggin Wharton, 98, of Crisfield, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 Hartley Hall Nursing Home in Pocomoke City.
Born in Crisfield on June 5 1921, she was the daughter of the late William Riggin and Esther Persis Riggin. Her husband, Lenox Bramble "Spuggs" Wharton died August 6, 2003.
A graduate of Crisfield High School, she was a seamstress at the former Crisfield Cap Factory, legal secretary for Wade Ward, Attorney at Law, and last was a bookkeeper at her late husbands business, the former Wharton Brothers Seafood.
She was a faithful member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church. She loved her family and made sure each family member received acknowledgment on their special day. She also enjoyed her busy social life! She loved getting her hair done on Wednesday's and traveling out and about with the "Golden Girls".
Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Ennis (John); a brother, Roy "Perry Como" Riggin of Crisfield, grandchildren, Kent Tawes/Amy of Raleigh, NC, Andrew Tawes/Kathy of Buxton, NC, Neil Tawes/Angela of Buxton, NC, David Tawes/Tricia of Roper, NC, Windi Jones of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Dana Somers/Ritchie of Queenstown, MD; great-grandchildren, Carson Tawes, Emily Tawes, Drew Tawes, Landry Tawes, Kate Tawes, Libby Tawes, Conner Tawes, Jamie Tawes, Julia Tawes, Anna Tawes, Taylor Jones, Addi Grace Jones, Teagan Jones, Jaxx Jones, Ava Somers, and Caitlin Somers; Nephew, William Roy William/Kim and son Nathan of Salisbury; special great nephew and niece, Mark Carey of Pocomoke, and Megan Miller of Pocomoke, and several other nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pam Tawes who died in 2017.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel U. M. Church Memorial Fund, c/o Robert H. Bradshaw, Jr., 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817; or Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019