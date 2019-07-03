|
|
Justin Arthur Harris
Cambridge - Justin Arthur Harris passed on June 28, at age 32. He was the weekend on air personality Captain Cricket on 93.5 The Beach. His love for music began at the age of 2. He became an accomplished lyricist, musician, singer and songwriter. Justin was always the brightest light in the room and on stage. Also known as Justin Hollywood, he performed across the Eastern seaboard and in Nashville. He toured Tanasia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia with Burn the Ballroom and headlined in Thessalonike, Greece.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Simon Harris and her daughters, Lyric Frase and Ava Dalrymple; his mother, Elizabeth Ann Harris; grandparents, Betty and Buzz Harris; Uncles, Aunt Ted and Ann Marie Harris; cousins, Katie Harris, Matthew Harris and wife Kasey; father, Michael Becker. A visitation will be held Mon. July 8 from 2-4pm at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral home Chestertown, MD. Celebration of Life will begin at 4pm. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019