Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
Cambridge - ssed on June 28, 2019. He was 32. Survived by his wife, Kathryn Simon Harris and her daughters, Lyric Frase and Ava Dalrymple; mother, Elizabeth Ann Harris; grandparents, Betty and Buzz Harris; Uncles, Aunt Ted and Ann Marie Harris; cousins, Katie Harris, Matthew Harris and wife Kasey; father, Michael Becker. Visitation will be Mon. July 8 from 2-4pm at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, MD. Celebration of Life will begin at 4pm. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 9, 2019
