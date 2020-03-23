Services
Mt. Vernon - Karen A. Linamen, 60, of here passed away at her home on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Born in PA on August 24, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Geraldine (Lauritzen) Synan. Karen was a teacher and principal and most recently taught at It Takes A Village in Crisfield, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Buettner, and brothers Michael, Mortin, and Richard Synan.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Albert K. Linamen, daughter, Lindsay Linamen of College Park, Baltimore, MD and son, Albert M. Linamen of Fruitland, MD, brother Edward Syran, Jr. of Laurel, MD, sister Mary Pollick of Pittsburgh, PA, brother Joseph Syran of Pittsburgh, PA, sister Marie Roberta Fallon of Pittsburgh, brother Patrick Synan of Pittsburgh, PA and brother Kevin Synan of Conover, NC as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD 21853. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
