Services
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
410-651-0153
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony E. Ward Funeral Homes
30639 Hampden Ave.
Princess Anne, MD 21853
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
521 Mack Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
521 Mack Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Hill Memory Garden
Hebron, MD
Karen "Lawan" Ames-Maddox Obituary
Karen "Lawan" Ames-Maddox

Salisbury - Karen " Lawan" Ames-Maddox, 61, of Salisbury, formerly of Crisfield, departed this life Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the lake in Salisbury, Maryland. Born November 9, 1957, she was the daughter of the late George Ames and Lillian Chester.

"Lawan" is survived by: her devoted husband, Thomas H. Maddox; her stepdaughter, Shawna Morris (Randy); four brothers, Darrell and Kevin Stevenson and DeWayne, Sr. and Jason J. Ames; three sisters, Tonya Jennings (Larry), Linda Ames-Jackson and Dawn James; one very special aunt, Sylvia L. Ward (Howard, Sr.) and other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 521 Mack Avenue, Salisbury, MD with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Anthony E. Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.

Interment will be held 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Spring Hill Memory Garden in Hebron, MD.

Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019
