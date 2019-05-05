Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Chance - Karen L. Baker, 65, of Chance, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice in Salisbury, MD. Born on February 18, 1954 in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Sebastian Kinsey.

Karen enjoyed working her various positions with the Moose Lodge, Paper People, Frederick Ford and most recently Gardner Signs or more than 5 years.

Karen is survived by two sons, Burton (Christy ) Kennedy Jr., Brian (TammyLee) Kennedy; bonus-daughter, Wendy (Jeffrey) Maxwell; two sisters, Kathy (Ritchie ) Slim, Kim (Reggie) Samero; two brothers, Tommy (Darlene) Kinsey and Todd Kinsey; 16 grandchildren and 1 great-child

Karen was survived by her sister, Kim Samero, whom passed on May 3, 2019.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Baker Sr.

A celebration service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:30pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm prior to the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com .
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019
