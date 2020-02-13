Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Karen (Emerick) Owens


1952 - 2020
Karen (Emerick) Owens Obituary
Karen Owens (Emerick)

Delmar - Karen Sue Owens (Emerick), 67, of Delmar, MD passed away February 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 30, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Esta and Betty Emerick. Karen is survived by children Joseph Weintraut and his wife Alice, Rhonda Richardson and her husband Jim; grandchildren Xander and Gryphon Weintraut, Mackenzie and Maggie Richardson; siblings Rick Graves and his wife Janet, Michael Emerick and his wife Patricia, Kathy Kennard, Brenda King and her husband Tim, Theresa Leisure and her husband Jeff; other nieces, nephews, K&L Microwave family and of course her two yorkies Bella and Koko. Karen is preceded in death by her loving husband Charles B. Owens III, brother Jeffrey Miller, nephew Brady Everhart, and nephew Marcus Bostic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen's honor to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
