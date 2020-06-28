Karen Rae Lokey
1946 - 2020
Karen Rae Lokey

Salisbury - Karen Rae Lokey, age 74, passed away at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC on Sunday, July 21, 2020.

Born November, 21, 1946, in Manns Choice, PA, Karen lived in Fruitland, MD, Salisbury, MD and Manns Choice, PA. Karen worked at Pocahontas Concrete for 30 years and retired from the Wicomico County Board of Education. Karen was known for her loving and kind heart. Her love of family and friendships will be remembered and missed by those who knew and loved her.

Family includes Theodore Lokey, husband from Fruitland MD, Ida Swindell, mother from Manns Choice, PA, Robert Ferguson, brother from Manns Choice, PA, Wayne Allen Wilkerson, son from Crown Point NM, Michael E Wilkerson, son from Raleigh, NC, Terra Wilkerson Tyler, granddaughter from Baltimore, MD, Delilah Wilkerson, granddaughter from Raleigh, NC. Karen had two great grandchildren, Chloe and Damien Tyler of Baltimore, MD. Karen is also survived by loving family members throughout the country.

A graveside service will be held at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are welcome. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD www.hollowayfh.com.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Parsons Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
