Karolyn P. (Pass) Glass
Berlin - Karolyn P. (Pass) Glass passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at her residence in Berlin, MD. She was 81. Mrs. Glass was a former resident of Norristown, PA. She worked for over 30 years as a Registered Nurse for the former Montgomery Hospital in Norristown, until her retirement in 1995. Karolyn was a member of St. John Neumann Church in Berlin, Maryland and a former member of St. Paul R.C. Church in E. Norriton, PA. She graduated from the former Bridgeport High School, Class of 1955 and Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing. Karolyn was a member of the Montgomery Hospital Alumni, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she was a past president and secretary, and honorary member of the Union Historical Fire Society.
Born in Norristown, PA on November 5, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Pauline (Krach) Pass. She was the wife of the late Robert Craig Glass, Sr., who died in 2017. Surviving is her loving family including her son, R. Craig "Junior" Glass, Jr. of Norristown, PA; and many cousins.
Relatives & friends are invited to Karolyn's viewings on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 pm, at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA; also Thursday morning from 9 to 9:50 am, at St. Paul R.C. Church, 2007 New Hope St., E. Norriton, PA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karolyn's memory to St. John Neumann Church, 11211 Beauchamp Road, Berlin, MD 21811.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 6, 2019