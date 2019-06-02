|
Katarzyna Wisniewski
Delmar - Katarzyna Solowiowa Wisniewski, age 94 died on Friday, May 31 at Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chernobyl, Ukraine, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Anastasia Solowiowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stefan Wisniewski. Surviving are her sons, Roman "Ray" Wisniewski and his wife Carolyn of Delmar, Valery "Larry" Wisniewski and his wife Cindy of Berlin, and Reinaldo "Ren" Wisniewski of Berlin. There are four grandchildren; Shane, Jason, Stephen, and Rachel Wisniewski and five great grandchildren.
Mrs. Wisniewski had worked as a prep cook for Phillips Crab House for 23 years. She enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, and attending auctions and yard sales.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Danielle Kellam will officiate. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.
A donation in her memory may be made to: Church of God of Prophecy at 10407 Old Ocean City Blvd Berlin, Md 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 2, 2019