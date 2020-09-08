Katharine Aurrena Banks AllenMardela Springs - Katharine Aurrena Banks Allen, aged 83, passed away peacefully on September 6th, 2020 with her family by her side. Born on March 5, 1937 to Mildred and Harry S. Banks in Mardela Springs, she was a 1954 graduate of Mardela High School. She attended Goldey-Beacom and received her degree before getting married to Benjamin Franklin Allen on September 28, 1957.Katharine worked and retired as a Criminal Clerk for the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, but her greatest accomplishments in life came in her volunteering.Over the span of her years, Katharine was active in Ruritan at both the national and local level. At the National Level, she is known as "The Hat Lady" and received the National Ruritan of The Year award in 2014, 2016 and 2017. At the local level, she was the District Secretary, Zone Governor, and Club Secretary for many years as well as active in multiple clubs in the area.In the local community, she was involved in supporting the Wicomico County Farm and Home Show, the Mardela (and Hebron) Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Harcum Farm Tour along with others. This is the woman that rarely stayed home and all who knew her would agree.Aside from volunteering, she was an avid baker from wedding cakes to birthday cakes to a coconut layer cake that she is renowned for. She was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club and until her later years, an enthusiastic gardener. She never missed an event or opportunity to share her devotion to family with her presence at numerous concerts, parades, sporting events, and drama productions, no matter the time or the distance. Much of the community called her "Aunt Katharine".Katharine leaves behind a bereaved family- her niece, Betsy Bradley (with whom she lived), her great-niece, Megan Saunders (and her husband Christopher) as well as the greatest joy of her life (and her namesake)- her great-great niece, Emily Aurrena Saunders). She also leaves behind her adopted niece, Kim Arnold (Vic) as well as her nieces Teresa Osborn & Norma Bergey (and their families). She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and siblings.The funeral service will be held at Holloway Funeral Home on Saturday, 9/12 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:30-2:00. Interment will follow at Sharptown Fireman's Cemetery in Sharptown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the B. F. Allen Educational Fund at Ruritan Nation, P.O. Box 487, Dublin VA 24084. Condolences can also be sent to the family at 41 Basswood Drive, Felton DE 19943.