Katherine ( Kathy) Ellen Bramble
Hurlock - Katherine "Kathy" Ellen Bramble of Hurlock, MD, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. She was 73.
She was born on August 28, 1946, in Salisbury, Maryland the daughter of the late Percy A. Deane and Jeanette Elliott Deane.
Kathy graduated from North Dorchester High School with the class of 1965. After graduation, she was a hairdresser and later worked for Airpax in Cambridge and Allen Hatchery in Hurlock.
In her spare time, Kathy loved visits to Chincoteague to see the horses, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She attended Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Bramble of Hurlock, a son, Deane Benner of Salisbury, two sisters, Nancy Anderson and her husband Andy of Salisbury and Phyllis Pierce and her husband Jay of Naples, FL, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Because of the limitations set forth by our government, services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home of Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020