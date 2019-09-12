|
Katherine Henry
Laurel - Katherine S. Henry, age 91, of Laurel, passed away on September 8, 2019 at the Lofland Park Center in Seaford, Delaware, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Laurel, she is the daughter of the late Edward J. Sullivan and Martha Massey Sullivan. Katherine was retired as a secretary for the Laurel School District for 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Laurel Alumni Association, past treasurer of the Laurel Senior Center, Delmarva Campers Association, and she was the last and longest existing charter member of the Martha Rebekah Lodge #21 in Laurel. She also enjoyed reading, and needle pointing. Above all her accomplishments, her life was dedicated to loving her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Katherine is survived by her sons; Steven Henry and his wife Teresa of Laurel, and Fred Albert Henry and his wife Betty of Cumberland, Virginia; grandchildren, Kathy Hill and her husband Randy, Doug Henry and his wife Michelle, Donna Meding and her husband Scott, and Jennifer Jones and her husband Jim; great grandchildren, Alexander West, Andrew West, Tyler Meding, Justin Hill, Brittany Hill, Victoria Henry, Christopher Jones. A sister, Mary Jane Unglesbee, and several nieces and nephews also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marion "Pete" Henry.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, DE 19956. A viewing will be held from 1-2pm at the funeral home. Reverend Ruth Tull will officiate. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to the Laurel Alumni Association, P.O. Box 382, Laurel, Delaware 19956, Centenary United Methodist Church 200 West Market Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956, Martha Rebekah Lodge #21, P. O. Box 146, Laurel, Delaware 19956, or Lofland Park Center, C/O Alzheimer Unit, 715 East King Street, Seaford, Delaware 19973.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 12, 2019