Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Katherine Littleton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Littleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine "Kitty" Littleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine "Kitty" Littleton Obituary
Katherine " Kitty " Littleton

Libertytown - Katherine "Kitty "Marie Littleton died December 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Thelma Bethards Littleton. She is survived by her twin brother Kenneth Littleton and his wife Debbie of Libertytown. She was preceded in death by her brother Melvin Carroll Littleton in 2013 and her sister Melva C. Littleton Campbell in 2011.

She is survived by her nephews Kenneth N. Littleton JR. and his wife Carol, Keith Littleton and his wife Michelle, Merrill Campbell JR. and his wife Rita, Michael Campbell of Libertytown, two nieces, Thelma E. Littleton of Berlin and Marsha Tull of Whaleyville and several cousins.

She worked many years as a waitress near Ocean City and worked at the Midway Market in Berlin, a convenience store.

A graveside service will be held, private for the family, at Riverside Cemetery. Reverend "D" Olin Shockley will officiate. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -