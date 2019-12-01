|
|
Katherine " Kitty " Littleton
Libertytown - Katherine "Kitty "Marie Littleton died December 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Thelma Bethards Littleton. She is survived by her twin brother Kenneth Littleton and his wife Debbie of Libertytown. She was preceded in death by her brother Melvin Carroll Littleton in 2013 and her sister Melva C. Littleton Campbell in 2011.
She is survived by her nephews Kenneth N. Littleton JR. and his wife Carol, Keith Littleton and his wife Michelle, Merrill Campbell JR. and his wife Rita, Michael Campbell of Libertytown, two nieces, Thelma E. Littleton of Berlin and Marsha Tull of Whaleyville and several cousins.
She worked many years as a waitress near Ocean City and worked at the Midway Market in Berlin, a convenience store.
A graveside service will be held, private for the family, at Riverside Cemetery. Reverend "D" Olin Shockley will officiate. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019