Kathleen B. And Frederick C. Pflieger
Kathleen B. and Frederick C Pflieger

Kathleen B. Pflieger, 90, departed this life on September 2, 2020. Her devoted husband of 69 years, Frederick C. Pflieger joined her in eternal rest on September 8, 2020. Among those who keep them in their hearts are their children Barbara Mory (Tom) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Debbie Bartle (Gary) of Midlothian, Virginia; Kurt Pflieger of Rockwall, Texas; and Gretchen Huebner (Glenn) of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Nana and Papa loved their grandchildren, Josh Mory (Courtney) of Tucson, Arizona; Jenna Aubuchon (Adam) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Kenna Bartle of Denver, Colorado; Charles Pflieger of Washington, D.C.; Chad Pflieger of Boulder, Colorado; Heather Cook ( Ryan) of West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Andrew Huebner of West Chester, Pennsylvania as well as their great-grandchildren Ryan and Morgan Aubuchon and Aiden Cook. Extended family and friends were also dear to them.

Fred and Kathleen lived in West Chester, PA for many years. After retirement, they relocated to Ocean Pines, Maryland. They made their final home in their beloved community of Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where they spent ten happy years. During the past six months, both had experienced a number of challenges to their health. Their family is grateful for the loving care they received at The Glen at Willow Valley Communities.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family might contribute to an organization that was meaningful to Kathleen and Fred: The Merwin Conservancy https://merwinconservancy.org/donate/ : the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra https://lancastersymphony.org/support/donate/ or Camphill Village Kimberton Hills https://www.camphillkimberton.org/why-giveWe have created memorial sites for Kathleen and Fred. Please share your memories, stories, and photos of Kathleen https://www.forevermissed.com/kathleen-b-pflieger and Fred https://www.forevermissed.com/frederick-charles-pflieger




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
